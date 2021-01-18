Beaumont ISD board to vote on changing name of Memorial Stadium again two years after renaming

Thursday's agenda for the school district's board meeting listed under action items "approve the renaming of the BISD District Memorial Stadium."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD board is set to discuss and is expected to vote on changing the stadium's name back to the previous name after the name was changed in August 2018.

BISD Memorial Stadium was officially renamed from its original moniker, the "Beaumont ISD Carrol A. 'Butch' Thomas Educational Support Center," according to a 12News file story.

Thursday's agenda for the school district's board meeting listed under action items "approve the renaming of the Beaumont Independent School District Memorial Stadium to the Dr. Carrol A. 'Butch' Thomas Stadium" and "approve Naming of the Beaumont Independent School District Memorial Football Field the Carrol A. 'Butch' Thomas Field."

BISD school board president Thomas Sigee said Dec. 14 that two board members asked for the item to be added to the meeting agenda.

He said according to the district's policy, items are put on the agenda upon the request of at least two members.

Sigee declined to say which two board members made the request.

The stadium was originally named after former superintendent Dr. Carrol A 'Butch' Thomas. Thomas and his administration were accused of mismanaging a $389 million bond in 2007.

Cost overruns led to a stadium price tag of $45 million, $15 million dollars over projections.

A Beaumont ISD news release from 2018 said the decision to change the name of the stadium was made "in an effort to bridge divisions within the Beaumont community."

The release said the cost of moving the original name from both sides of the press box building was $28,050.

"Thanks to two anonymous donations of $25,000 each, the district will not incur any cost," the district said.

Some were not happy with the decision. In 2018, six board members voted for the name change and one person abstained.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story indicated that the board was set to approve the name change. The board is expected to vote to approve or deny the name change.