BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD Board President A.B. Bernard officially submitted a letter of resignation on Tuesday.

Bernard was elected in May to represent Trustee District One.

A Beaumont ISD spokesperson said the vacancy must be filled by appointment or special election within 180 days, because more than one year remained in Bernard's trustee term.

His replacement must also reside in Trustee District One through the end of the term. The term is set to expire on May 1, 2021.

The board is scheduled to meet on September 3 for training. During this meeting, the board will consider Bernard's resignation and the procedure to fill the vacancy according to the spokesperson.



