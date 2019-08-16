BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD board president has resigned, citing a difference of opinion with the superintendent according to our news partners at the Beaumont Enterprise.

A.B. Bernard wished Beaumont ISD Shannon Allen well at a Thursday night board meeting according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

Bernard was the sole remaining member of the original board of managers appointed by the state to run Beaumont ISD after an ousting in 2014.