BEAUMONT, Texas — Weeks after the Beaumont ISD school board president A.B. Bernard resigned, leaders have voted to appoint new leaders, signaling a shift in control.

During a special meeting Tuesday, members confirmed Thomas Sigee as the new board president. Denise Wallace-Spooner was named vice-president. Nathan Cross remains as secretary, according to a statement from the district.

The board also took action to begin accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on the board in district one. Interested individuals must reside within district one through the end of the term, May 1, 2021. According to a BISD statement, details on the application process will be released soon.

BISD has 180 days to find a new trustee for the vacant seat.

