BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Education Agency announced on Thursday Beaumont ISD received an overall score of 'C' for the 2018-2019 school year.

The TEA's annual accountability ratings were released for all school districts in the state.

RELATED: 15 Beaumont-area schools receive 'F' grades in TEA accountability ratings

Beaumont ISD said the district improved from an overall D to a C from the previous year's performance in a news release on Thursday.

From a Beaumont ISD news release:



Beaumont ISD received an overall score of a C for the 2018-19 school year from the Texas Education Agency’s annual accountability ratings. The district improved overall from a D to a C from the prior year’s performance.The District is extremely proud that the Beaumont Early College High School earned an A as they go into their fourth year and first graduating class. Odom Academy also maintained a B rating.

Several campuses achieved a higher rating from the prior year's performance: Blanchette Elementary increased from an F to a C (formerly improvement required), Fehl-Price Elementary from an F to a D (formerly improvement required), Caldwood Elementary improved from a D to a C rating and Paul Brown Learning Center improved from an F to a D (formerly improvement required).“My goal for the district is to have all of our campuses rated as successful institutions of learning. Whether through partnerships established through the System of Great Schools, innovative and creative campus based programs, the use of technology and data driven instruction or simple hard work and dedication, BISD will achieve this goal,” said Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen.

“While some scores are below our expectations, we are making active decisions to produce higher levels of student achievement in the 2019-20 school year,” said Allen. Major strategies the District has implemented include working to improve the quality of education for our students by introducing new leadership at several campuses, as well as adopting a philosophy that ‘every moment matters,’ which is a focus on maximizing the instructional time that we have available.

Additionally, increased awareness for students and parents regarding the importance of attendance will be a focus along with providing targeted professional development for staff.“We will not fail the students in BISD, nor this community,” said Allen. “While I am responsible for driving the change to lead us in the right direction, I am asking every BISD team member, parent and community member to commit to reaching this goal for all students.”