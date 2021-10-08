Testing for the virus will be required twice a week for at least the first four weeks of classes for most unvaccinated students, staff and faculty.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University President Linda Livingstone announced updated COVID-19 protocols for the fall semester, which requires masks indoors in some areas for all students, staff and faculty while unvaccinated students, staff and faculty are required to get tested for the virus twice weekly for the first four weeks of the semester, among other changes.

The updated protocols come from the President's Council and Health Management Team and cite the continued spread of the virus throughout the area and across the country that has increased strain on healthcare services.

"While personal responsibility is certainly important to us at Baylor, we are implementing these campus-wide health measures so that we can safely have a full Baylor experience this fall, which includes in-person classes, full student activities and traditions, and 100% capacity at academic and athletics events," Livingstone said in a release detailing the updates.

Just over two weeks ago, the university had said it would not require masks for the upcoming school year, but was recommending them.

Face coverings

The university said face coverings will be required for all students, faculty and staff on a "temporary basis." Face coverings will be required in all classrooms, labs and labs when used for academic instruction, and some indoor locations where social distancing may not be possible. That includes private faculty and staff offices when requested, and other areas designated by posted signage, the release noted.

"Outside of these required areas for wearing a face covering, students, faculty and staff can choose to wear a face covering in other indoor or outdoor settings based on their individual health and safety needs," Livingstone said.

Testing

The university said unvaccinated people who do not have an exemption due to a positive test within the past 180 days will be required to be tested for the virus twice a week for at least the first four weeks of the fall semester.

"This decision impacts unvaccinated students, faculty and staff, and is critical as our models project a significant spike in COVID cases on our campus during the first two weeks of the semester," Livingstone said.

Consequences for non-compliance can be found here.

Vaccinations

Baylor said it is also offering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Baylor Health Center and encourages all students staff and faculty to get vaccinated "as soon as possible."

All three authorized vaccines are available to students, staff and faculty, along with their spouses and dependents.

Appointments can be made here.

Testing positive/exposure

Baylor said it's ability to provide isolation and quarantine housing for all students "will be severely limited" due to a large freshman class and scarce availability of hotel rooms in Waco. The school said availability will be prioritized for emergency use for students whose residence is out of state or "a significant distance from Waco."

With that, students are required to have a plan in case they need to isolate due to exposure to the virus or a positive test. Quarantine and isolation procedures can be found here.

The university said these updated measures are subject to changes as local conditions improve or worsen in the first month of the fall semester. The school year is set to start Aug. 23.