Here's where parents can get help with supplies for the 2021 school year

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the opportunity to attend several back to school events across the area.

Several organizations are working to provide a variety of services and supplies for students and families that may need a hand up as the fall 2021 semester approaches.

Here's some of the upcoming events to support local families...

Southeast Texas Food Bank

The Southeast Texas Food Bank offers a program for low-income families called “School Tools” available at 48 elementary schools in the area.

Parents can request supplies from teachers directly based on their needs.

Teachers at eligible schools can shop three times per semester or six total times per year. The teachers in turn distribute the supplies to the children whose families cannot provide them.

Odom Academy Middle School

9 a.m. - Noon, August 7th, 2021

2550 W. Virginia St., Beaumont, TX

For: PreK-12, public and private

The 100+ Black Women Coalition of Beaumont, Inc is inviting all students to their back-to-school supply drive-thru event.

Parents/guardians must accompany students and everyone must remain in their vehicles and must wear a mask while picking up supplies.

The event is scheduled until noon, or while supplies last. The group has more than 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to giveaway.

A Texas mobile vaccine clinic for COVID-19 will be in the front parking lot of Odom Academy Middle School. The two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone older than 12 and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people older than 18. The mobile shot clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to Noon.

Life Center at Love & Truth Church

9 a.m. - 2 p.m., August 7th, 2021

135 W. Bolivar St., Vidor, Texas

For: PreK - 12

Life Center at Love & Truth Church in Vidor will host an event called "Cuts & Kicks" this Saturday.

They are offering a free pair of new shoes and a free haircut.

Pre-registering is highly recommended to secure shoes in the correct size, but not necessary.

To pre-register, text the number 409-273-1828 with the name of the student, grade and the shoe size.