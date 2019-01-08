BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the opportunity to attend several back to school events across the area.

Several school districts and organizations are working to provide a variety of services and supplies for students and families that may need a hand up as the fall 2019 semester approaches.

Here's a list of some of the upcoming events to support local families.

Thursday, August 1

WHERE: Nederland High School cafeteria

Nederland High School cafeteria WHEN: 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Back to School Health Fair for Nederland ISD students will offer haircuts, information about immunizations, dental, vision, and hearing as well as bus route forms, free lunch forms, small item school supplies and new or gently used school clothes, all free of charge

Saturday, August 3

WHERE: Grace Community Church, 1030 North Main in Vidor

Grace Community Church, 1030 North Main in Vidor WHEN: 10 a.m. until noon

10 a.m. until noon The church is partnering with area businesses to give away backpacks full of school supplies to children who would not have access to supplies to begin the school year. Dentists are donating toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss. Hot dogs, snow cones, water and gently used clothing will also be given away. Backpacks will be given to two children in each family on a first come, first serve basis, and the child must be present to receive a backpack. For more info, call (409)-769-6609.

Saturday, August 3

WHERE: Lamar State College Student Center

Lamar State College Student Center WHEN: 9 a.m. until noon

9 a.m. until noon 'Back to School Orange County' will provide 800 backpacks full of supplies. Kids must be enrolled in an Orange County school. First come, first serve basis. Vaccinations will also be available.

Saturday, August 3

WHERE: Carl Parker Multi-purpose Center

Carl Parker Multi-purpose Center WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. The 'New Beginnings 2019 Back to school Youth Explosion' event is providing new underwear and socks to 2,000 school age children. New Beginnings Ministries is partnering with other agencies for an eighth year for students enrolled in Port Arthur schools.

Saturday, August 10

WH ERE: Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church WHEN: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

4 p.m. until 8 p.m. 'Unity in the Community Back to School Bash,' to offer haircuts, school supplies, food before school starts

Wednesday, August 21