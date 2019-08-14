The summer break is officially over for students in Evadale and Little-Cypress-Mauriceville.

And the first day of school be could stormy -- especially in the afternoon.

BACK TO SCHOOL WEATHER FORECAST :

An August "cold front" stumbles into the area and will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southeast Texas Thursday.

12News Daybreak Meteorologist Jeff Gerber says we could see locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Gerber says rain chances will decrease by Friday.

In addition to the possible storms, the hot and humid August weather continues. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with a heat index near 106°.

SCHOOL BUS PROBLEMS :

Each district has hotlines in place for problems with the school bus. If a child misses a bus, the bus doesn't come or there are questions about the bus route, parents can call the following numbers:

Beaumont ISD | 409-617-5634

| 409-617-5634 Little Cypress-Mauriceville | 409-883-2232 ext 2060 or ext 2200

| 409-883-2232 ext 2060 or ext 2200 Lumberton ISD | 409-923-7422

| 409-923-7422 Nederland ISD | 409-724-2391

| 409-724-2391 Port Arthur ISD | 409-989-6190

| 409-989-6190 Port Neches-Groves | 409-722-4244

| 409-722-4244 Silsbee ISD | 409-385-5610

| 409-385-5610 West Orange-Cove CISD | 409-882-5422

RULES OF THE ROAD:

With more district heading back to school, commuters will have to readjust to school zones and school buses on the road.

In 2018, TXDOT reported 765 crashes in a school zone. At least one of those crashes ended in a fatality, 15 others were seriously injured.

The most common causes of those nearly 800 crashes were speeding, distracted driving and failure to yield when turning left across traffic, according to TXDOT statistics.



Breaking the law in a school zone could mean a hefty fine. If you fail to yield to a school bus, you could get a $500 ticket. It can climb as high as $1,250 after your first offense.

If you are caught speeding in a school zone you could be ticketed $220. The faster you're going, the higher the ticket will be.

Texas also has relatively new texting and driving laws on the books. Those fines start at $25 but can go as high as $200 for repeat offenders.

BACK TO SCHOOL PHOTOS :

12News wants to see your Back to School pictures!

Share them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #UpWithDaybreak or tag @12NewsNow. You can also email us: 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Back to School 2019 Landon Bradshaw first day of 3rd grade ! Adyson Cude 1st day of 4th grade Aiden and Cohen Pizani. First day of 3rd Grade and Kindergarten Emilie and Kylie Benham, Sallie Curtis 1920 4th and 5th Grade My granddaughter, Abby, starts 5th grade today. Her little sister, Amy, is really going to miss her big sister. Easton Theriot 1st day of Kindergarten Big brother (who is a Freshman at UT) waves to his sister, Alyssa as she starts the 8th grade at Colmesneil High School 😂😂 Ashlyn 4th . Kinley 1st and Paisley prek3 Cooper & Colton Lewis 1st & 4th Grade Quintons first day at Little Cypress Christian Academy ♥️ Hailey Cunningham West Sabine High School Sophomore year Our first day of 2nd grade 😂 Kennedy Gilbert, 5th, Regina Howell First day of kindergarten First day of prek 🧡 Diamoni 6 grader MLK J. High Early college high School 9th grade Kindergarten Grand daughters First day of kindergarten!! Lucian Adams elementary, Port Arthur! Jamari and Terren “First day of school, pray for my teacher” ❤️ LAST first day! 😞 #Senior2020 1st day of Kindergarten Charlton pollar elementry Pre-K here we come! 😁✏️❤️ 1st grade! 7th grade lumberton middle school first day pk3 First day of 2nd grade at bridge city!!! Jayleigh- 1st Grade DLaina’s first day back to school as a 4th grader!!!! Guess Elementary Maison pre-K 💙 Presleigh Kindergarten 💗 Triston 2nd grade Rebecca Reinhardt - senior & Taren Reinhardt - junior! 1st day of Junior High! My kindergarteners very first day of school at Orangefield 😭 My 3rd grader and kindergartner at Guess Elementary 😍 China Elementary Juliet’s first Day of KINDERGARTEN Julianna Kaiser, 5th, St. Anne Catholic School First day of 2nd grade ❤️ BCE Left 2nd grade right 5th grade Lumberton Super excited beauties for the first day of school! They’re #UpWithDaybreak. Photo submitted via Twitter @lynnfazio My 9th grader! Kollin is ready for high school! #UpWithDaybreak @12NewsNow Lexi Schreck LISD 4th Grader. Photo submitted via Instagram @hooks2913 ❤️🍎📚✏️First day of 5th grade!!! ✏️📚🍎❤️ #upwithdaybreak #5thgrader #raiders My beautiful babies....first day of 5th and 10th!!!! #upwithdaybreak 3rd grade at Regina Howell Elem. Audrey Sonnier, 7th grader at Orangefield Drake Sonnier, 6th grader at Orangefield Alexis Sonnier, 4th grader at Orangefield @12NewsNow #upwithdaybreak #lateupload #prek2019 #specialneeds🧩 Class of 2020 Morgan Wimberley-1st grade at Orangefield Elementary Jackson (5th) and Mikayla (7th) Crawford Jaycee (Senior) and sister Chesney (4th grade)