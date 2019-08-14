The summer break is officially over for students in Evadale and Little-Cypress-Mauriceville.
And the first day of school be could stormy -- especially in the afternoon.
BACK TO SCHOOL WEATHER FORECAST:
An August "cold front" stumbles into the area and will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southeast Texas Thursday.
12News Daybreak Meteorologist Jeff Gerber says we could see locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
Gerber says rain chances will decrease by Friday.
In addition to the possible storms, the hot and humid August weather continues. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with a heat index near 106°.
SCHOOL BUS PROBLEMS:
Each district has hotlines in place for problems with the school bus. If a child misses a bus, the bus doesn't come or there are questions about the bus route, parents can call the following numbers:
- Beaumont ISD | 409-617-5634
- Little Cypress-Mauriceville | 409-883-2232 ext 2060 or ext 2200
- Lumberton ISD | 409-923-7422
- Nederland ISD | 409-724-2391
- Port Arthur ISD | 409-989-6190
- Port Neches-Groves | 409-722-4244
- Silsbee ISD | 409-385-5610
- West Orange-Cove CISD | 409-882-5422
RULES OF THE ROAD:
With more district heading back to school, commuters will have to readjust to school zones and school buses on the road.
In 2018, TXDOT reported 765 crashes in a school zone. At least one of those crashes ended in a fatality, 15 others were seriously injured.
The most common causes of those nearly 800 crashes were speeding, distracted driving and failure to yield when turning left across traffic, according to TXDOT statistics.
Breaking the law in a school zone could mean a hefty fine. If you fail to yield to a school bus, you could get a $500 ticket. It can climb as high as $1,250 after your first offense.
If you are caught speeding in a school zone you could be ticketed $220. The faster you're going, the higher the ticket will be.
Texas also has relatively new texting and driving laws on the books. Those fines start at $25 but can go as high as $200 for repeat offenders.
RELATED: Texas senator proposes statewide "hands-free" cell phone law
RELATED: Texas governor signs texting-while-driving ban into law
BACK TO SCHOOL PHOTOS:
12News wants to see your Back to School pictures!
Share them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #UpWithDaybreak or tag @12NewsNow. You can also email us: 12News@12NewsNow.com.