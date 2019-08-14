The summer break is officially over for students in Beaumont and Port Arthur - two of the largest school districts in Southeast Texas.

Students will be dealing with changes, brutal heat and possible thunderstorms on the first day of school.

BACK TO SCHOOL WEATHER FORECAST :

Another heat advisory will be in effect for all of Southeast Texas. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are forecast late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

12News Daybreak Meteorologist Jeff Gerber says Wednesday morning will be dry, but the bus ride home could be a little wet. Gerber is forecasting a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Gerber says rain chances will continue through Thursday.

SCHOOL BUS PROBLEMS :

Each district has hotlines in place for problems with the school bus. If a child misses a bus, the bus doesn't come or there are questions about the bus route, parents can call the following numbers:

Beaumont ISD | 617-5634

| 617-5634 Little Cypress-Mauriceville | 409-883-2232 ext 2060 or ext 2200

| 409-883-2232 ext 2060 or ext 2200 Lumberton ISD | 409-923-7422

| 409-923-7422 Nederland ISD | 409-724-2391

| 409-724-2391 Port Arthur ISD | 409-989-6190

| 409-989-6190 Port Neches-Groves | 409-722-4244

| 409-722-4244 Silsbee ISD | 409-385-5610

| 409-385-5610 West Orange-Cove CISD | 409-882-5422

CHANGES AT BISD :



A new school year brings new changes to Beaumont ISD.

Teachers and staff will be starting the school year with bigger paychecks. Teachers in the district are getting a $7.6 million raise.

Starting teacher salaries will be $48,500, a $3,000 increase from the previous year.

Employees with eleven to thirty years of experience will receive a 6.86% increase and those with thirty or more years will receive a 5.08% raise.

There will also be a big change for students this year. All BISD students will receive free lunch this year. The community eligibility provision allows students to receive a breakfast and lunch at no charge. There is no fee and you do not need to complete a meal application.

BISD is partnering with T-Mobile to bring their EmpowerED program to schools. Students will be supplied with technology to help them work on school projects.

The EmpowerED program "aims to narrow America’s homework gap by providing off-campus devices and data plans to students," according to T-Mobile's website.

This will also be the first year for BISD superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen. Allen was unanimously selected for the job in April. She replaces outgoing superintendent Dr. John Frossard who retired in June.

Allen is the first female superintendent in BISD history.

BACK TO SCHOOL PHOTOS :

