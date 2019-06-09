AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD leaders are planning to close 12 elementary and middle schools as part of the district's multi-year plan.

The schools being considered for closure and consolidated with others include:

Brooke Elementary

Dawson Elementary

Joslin Elementary

Sims Elementary

Maplewood Elementary

Metz Elementary

Palm Elementary

Pease Elementary

Pecan Springs Elementary

Ridgetop Elementary

Webb Middle School

Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the majority of enrollment at all but three schools is made up of low-income students.

KVUE previously reported that district leaders decided to delay their decision about school closures after they received an "incredible amount" of feedback from the community throughout their School Changes Process. Because of that, district leaders said they needed more time to prepare scenarios for the AISD board of trustees.

AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz said the School Changes Process "offers our best thinking for how we can perform better as a district."

Cruz said the draft School Changes scenarios have been carefully analyzed and developed but they're not final and each is up for conversation. AISD will post a list of community meetings and an online portal for community feedback on Monday, Sept. 9.

The proposed draft scenarios include both districtwide school changes – like extension of the school day, improvements to special education programs and mental health services, changes to teacher recruitment and retention practices and changes to the way schools are funded – and site-based/programmatic school changes, such as facility repurposing, facility improvements and modernizations and new and enhanced academic programs from Pre-K3 through 12th grade.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler gave the following statement regarding the closures:

"AISD has the difficult job of dismantling inequities, creating greater efficiencies, and reversing historical challenges to focus on academic impact to best serve students and our community. Preserving what is special about Austin requires us to direct change rather than seek to avoid change," Adler explained. "The community can now work to build on successful programs, retain staff, address generations of inequality, and consider repurposing facilities for optimal community benefit."

For more information about the district's School Changes Process and those scenarios, click here.

