Austin ISD board approves $1,000 COVID-19 bonus for teachers

The retention incentive benefit will be $1,000 for all full-time staff and part-time staff.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD employees will be getting some extra cash after the district's board of trustees approved a one-time bonus of $1,000 on Thursday.

Both part-time and full-time employees are eligible for the bonus, which they could be receiving as soon as March.

This comes after on Feb. 8, Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde announced her recommendation for a retention incentive benefit of $1,000 for full-time staff and $500 for part-time staff. The money would go to the teachers in recognition of their "outstanding work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a district release.

The $1,000 payment would be given to employees earning less than $150,000, the district's release said. All part-time staff would be eligible for the $500 benefit, however, the board actually approved the full $1,000 for part-time employees as well.

"Elizalde, working collaboratively with the Board of Trustees, has prioritized the need for this additional monetary award as staff continues to persevere through the many challenges of serving students during the pandemic," the district said. "Together, Austin ISD staff have worked to feed students, acquire and distribute technology, build and implement curriculum for both remote and in-person learners, and practice daily health measures to keep the Austin ISD community safe."