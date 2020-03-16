AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

Additionally, Abbott is requesting that the U.S. Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

Abbott said he is working closely with the Texas Education Agency to ensure that schools continue to deliver instruction to students while students are absent or while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

This includes tailoring instruction for students with special needs so that they have access to the same education as other students in the district.

Abbott said he will continue to work with the TEA on developing additional methods to ensure that students are learning and ready to succeed at the next grade-level.

"Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families," Abbott said in a press release. "We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19."

The move to waive testing requirements reflects the governor’s emphasis on public health over all other priorities at this time.

In normal times, Texas’ assessment system provides educators and parents with reliable information on whether or not their students have mastered grade-level content.

Abbott said he remains committed to ensuring parents, students, and school districts have access to this information in future years.

He also said superintendents should continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty, and their families and that their leadership is an important part of our statewide efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and protect public health.

