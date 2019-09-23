BEAUMONT, Texas — Lots of people in Southeast Texas are wondering: when will the school that flooded open their doors again?

12News spoke with some of the hardest hits schools to get an update.

Hamshire-Fannett Middle School and Intermediate School took in over a foot of water.

The water just receded, so they are assessing the damage and cleaning what they can.

For now, there's now word on when the students will be able to return to school. Beaumont United High School and Fehl-Price Elementary also flooded.

The district has had a restoration company working so the kids can go back to school soon, but no date has been set for the two campuses to reopen the doors.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville ISD is also dealing with the damage from major flooding at some of its campuses.

Mauriceville Middle School and Mauriceville Elementary School were damaged by Imelda's waters.

The district is hoping to start school by Thursday, September 26, but says the date is not set in stone.

These are pictures of Mauriceville Middle School and Mauriceville Elementary School.

Some of the other districts that flooded were Vidor ISD and Hardin Jefferson ISD.

Vidor says staff will return Monday, September 30, and students will head back on Tuesday, October 1.

Staff at Hardin Jefferson can return on on Wednesday, September 25 and students return on September 26.

KBMT

KBMT

Mauriceville Middle School Facebook

Mauriceville MS Facebook