BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Education Agency has released accountability ratings for Beaumont-area schools Thursday morning.

8 Beaumont ISD schools received a letter grade of "F". Chester ISD, Hull-Daisetta ISD, Jasper ISD, Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD, Port Arthur ISD, Spurger ISD and West Orange-Cove CISD all had one school with a "F" grade.

No district in Southeast Texas received an overall "F". Spurger ISD scored the lowest with a "D" grade. TEA only gave the district a 42 out of 100 on Closing the Gaps. The district got a "0" in college, career and military readiness.

For Beaumont ISD, Martin EL, MLK Middle, Dr. Mae E. Jones-Clark EL, Beaumont United High, Amelia EL and Homer Dr. all scored a "F". Martin Early Learning received the lowest overall score of a 48%, a 20-point drop from the 2017-2018 school year. The school got a "F" in all three categories graded.

Beaumont United High School also scored a "F" with a 58%. The school organized in 2018 with the merging of Central and Ozen.

Sabine Pass ISD received the highest marks in Southeast Texas. The district improved two points from 2017-2018 school year and got high marks in student achievement and school progress.

High Island ISD, Hamshire-Fannett ISD, Hardin-Jefferson ISD, Nederland ISD and Port Neches-Groves ISD also received an overall "A" score.

So how are the letter grades calculated?

The ratings are calculated in three areas: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Fifty-five percent of the state's formula includes STAAR tests.