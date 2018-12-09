ORANGE — Dianna Lowe, 8th grader at Little Cypress Junior High School, has been named this week's 12News Star Student.

Her teacher, Cathy Kimbrow, nominated Lowe for her positive attitude and the way she cares for others.

"She just presented us the whole package. Brains. Beauty. Empathy. Confidence," Mrs. Kimbrow said.

The 8th grade Pre-AP teacher says that over the last couple of years she began to notice the type of student Lowe was.

"I noticed Dianna as a 6th grader and she just seemed to carry herself a bit more maturely than most kids her age," Mrs. Kimbrow said.

Lowe was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society in the 7th grade and is currently taking pre advanced placement classes for her 8th grade school year.

"She works really hard to set a good and strong example for her peers she's always prepared but then she's still a kid too," Mrs. Kimbrow said. "I like that about her because she really is a well rounded young lady."

Lowe says she has high expectations for her future.

In fact, she had a nerve surgery growing up and would to one day be on the other side of the operating table.

"I would love to be a neurosurgeon," Lowe said. "It's a challenge. I can help people."

Academics isn't the only thing this Star Student excels in. She has a win on the court as well.

"I play volleyball for select. I've played for 5 years," Lowe said. "I hope to continue in college and high school and maybe even play after that."

Mrs. Kimbrow feels many teachers appreciate when a student shows the type of drive and qualities that Lowe exudes. She says that she is also the type of student to always volunteer for teachers.

"It makes our job easier because we can count on those kids to help us in the classroom and outside the classroom and Dianna is that package," Mrs. Kimbrow said.

