The Texas Department of Public Safety launched the iWatch Texas app Friday after direction from the governor.

Governor Gregg Abbott first talked about the app during his round table discussions on school safety in May.

The goal of the app is to partner law enforcement with the community.

DPS wants people to report any suspicious activity or behavior that could indicate criminal or terrorist activity, as well as school safety threats or issues.

Officials say the public can be law enforcement's greatest resource.

According to DPS, the report should take less than five minutes and is confidential.

After you send in a report, a DPS representative says a team of analysts will review the information and determine what the next steps are.

"We will work with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as through our Regional Fusion Centers, to determine who needs to be involved and any actions that need to be taken,” a DPS official told KVUE.

“I think it’s a good idea just because of the safety of the kids and now it’s getting more dangerous every day,” said David Burzynski.

"I think it's good, I think it's a good way to use the technology to help each other, especially with the parents with the kids at the school, I think it's great,” said parent Karla Burzynski.

"The quicker you can get to something the less problems there's going to be,” said David Burzynski.

Other parents told KVUE they’re wary about using the app. They worry about false reporting and racial profiling.

DPS reminds users that these reports go to law enforcement and a false report is illegal.

The app is available for iPhone and Android users, but you can also go to the website iwatchtx.org.

A DPS representative said this is not a place to report an emergency. In such cases, you should still call 911.

