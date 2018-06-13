HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA and Precinct 1 are rescuing 32 equine, 34 rabbits, four cats and three dogs from a property in Cypress due to signs of serious abuse and neglect.

There are some animals suffering from malnutrition, dehydration and lack of proper hoof care which can lead to lameness, pain and death.

Harris County Precinct 1 sergeants served the civil and criminal warrants early Wednesday morning to the owner before Houston SPCA’s animal cruelty investigators, equine specialists and Texas A&M veterinary students began the careful task of tagging and loading the animals onto rescue trailers where they will receive individualized exams, treatment and care from Houston SPCA’s veterinarians.

Photos: Houston SPCA, Pct. 1 rescue dozens of neglected equine, rabbits in Cypress

Multiple reports came into the Houston SPCA’s animal cruelty hotline (713-869-7722) about this case and requests to improve their health and living conditions were not resolved.

The equine will be taken to the Houston SPCA’s Hempstead property for treatment and care.

The scores of rabbits in addition to four cats and three dogs will be brought to the Houston SPCA at 900 Portway Dr. for their examinations and any necessary treatment.

Houston SPCA operates solely on donations and would appreciate the following in caring for some of these animals including:

Grooming supplies (brushes, detanglers)

Fly Masks (no holes)

Saddle blankets

Halters

Cotton lead ropes

Donations can be made online at www.houstonspca.org or through our amazon wish list. For further information about donations, the public may call 713.869.7722.

