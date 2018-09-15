FORT HOOD — More than 50 military families were reunited on Fort Hood as troops returned home from a year long deployment in the Middle East.

The troops got back to Fort Hood Friday afternoon. After III Corps commander, LT GEN, Paul Funk spoke to the crowd, the soldiers and their families raced into each other's arms. There were lots of hugs, kisses and tears of joy as everyone expressed how happy they were to be reunited.

"We're elated, and so excited to have daddy home, to have his help and his love and we're just excited to be a family again," said Katie Hequembourg, military wife.

"This is amazing, it's the most amazing feeling ever," said Edwird Braffett, returning soldier.

"Tomorrow we will face new challenges and begin to prepare for the next time our nation calls us to serve. However, today we celebrate being back home at The Great Place," said Lt Gen Paul Funk. III Corps commander.

III Corps transferred authority to LT GEN Paul LaCamera, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, at a ceremony Thursday in Baghdad.

During their time in Iraq as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, and with Iraqi and Syrian partner forces, they liberated more than 2-million Iraqis and Syrians, according to Fort Hood officials.

View photos from the reunion here:

Fort Hood Homecoming

© 2018 KCEN