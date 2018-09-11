Numerous reports from individuals close to the NFL were reporting that just a day after signing with the New Orleans Saints, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant may be out for the season.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Friday just before 3 p.m. Bryant suffered what the team thinks may be a torn Achilles heel.

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

The New Orleans Saints signed Bryant to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Bryant himself took to Twitter Friday seemingly confirming the reports.

Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

Bryant was among the NFL’s best at the wide receiver position from 2011-2014, when he averaged 85 catches for more than 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns per season with Dallas.

