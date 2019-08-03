THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Two people are dead after a workplace shooting followed by a fiery crash in The Woodlands, according to law enforcement.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Buckthorne Place around 4 p.m. Friday.

One person was dead of a gunshot wound and another was taken to the hospital. The deceased victim has been identified as 54-year-old Brent Brock.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 63-year-old John Williams.

The exact circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear but authorities said it appears to be a personal matter and the public is not in danger.

A car crash that happened about a mile south of the scene on Buckthorne appears to be related, according to the sheriff's office. Another person was found dead there, and a charred vehicle was captured on video from Air 11.

That deceased person's identity has not yet been released but authorities say initial reports suggest that person is the suspect.

