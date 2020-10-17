Your voting questions, answered

Checking voter registration and tracking ballots are just some of the questions viewers have about voting.

HOUSTON — Checking your voter registration and tracking ballots are just some of the questions our viewers have as we wrap up the first week of early voting.

Q: How do I check if I’m registered to vote?

Checking your voter registration is easy. It’s the first button on the right at votetexas.gov. It will prompt you to select which criteria you’d like to use to look up your registration. You can use date of birth, name and county.

Q: Can I use my old address to vote?

Your address on your photo ID does not have to match your registered address. But if you moved to a new county, you must re-register.

If you haven’t done that already, you may be able to vote what is called a “limited ballot” on candidates or issues common between your old and new counties.

Per Secretary of State’s website: “You may only vote this 'limited' ballot after you have moved to your new residence, during the early voting period by personal appearance at the main early voting polling place (not on Election Day) or by mail (if otherwise qualified to vote by mail).”

Q: What happens if I have not received my ballot? And can I track my ballot after voting?

You can track your ballot online by going to the Secretary of State’s website. It will ask for your name, date of birth and county of residence. If you have more questions or if you’ve not received your ballot, call your local county clerk’s office.

Q: My voter registration status says “suspense.” What does that mean? Can I still vote?

A: YES.

Suspense means the registrar at your elections office is not certain of your residential address. It could be that mail was returned or undeliverable. You can still vote, but you’d have to complete a statement of residence before you vote, whether in person or by mail. Or you can update your registration with your county registrar.

Q: Are voters or poll workers required to wear masks?

A: NO.

In his executive order this summer, Governor Greg Abbott mandated masks inside commercial entities or other buildings or space open to the public. But voters, anyone assisting a voter, poll watcher or people actively administering an election are NOT required to wear face coverings. They’re “strongly encouraged.”