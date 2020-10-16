Here's what Texas considers as 'work search' for those unemployed

When implemented in November, most people receiving unemployment will need to look for work three times a week.

AUSTIN, Texas — “I'm going to formally notify the commission that we will be reinstating work search, effective Nov. 1,” Ed Serna, executive director of Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), said in a commission meeting on Oct. 13.

When implemented in November, most people receiving unemployment will need to look for work three times a week.

Those in a high-risk category will need to search.

“An example is a person that is quarantined for two weeks can search, apply for jobs or attend virtual job fairs from their home. The same applies for persons at high risk. There is a chance that they may be able to find employment they can do from home,” Cisco Gamez, TWC spokesman, said in a Facebook Live on Oct 13.

The State paid for everyone’s access to an online classroom called Metrix Learning. A class completion with a passing grade will be considered as a search for work.

“You will receive a certificate, which you can show to prospective employers or note on your résumé,” Gamez said.

The State lists 16 different ways to meet the “work search” requirement.

“You don't have to go out in person dropping off resumes,” Serna said.

Whatever the search, write it down.

Business owners do not need to look for work if the plan is to reopen. However, TWC shows on its website that business owners who do not search for work “need to take steps to reopen.”

“A general example might be updating your website, marketing your business,” Gamez said.

Those of you on furlough, if it’s fewer than 12 weeks, no search is required. If the furlough is longer than 12 weeks, the claimant must complete the work search requirements each week until back at work.

The work search requirement begins on Nov. 1.