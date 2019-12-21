VIDOR, Texas — Texas State Troopers want to know what led to a deadly accident involving two dirt bikes on Linscomb Road near Vidor.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. just north of Highway 12.

Troopers on the scene confirmed two people were killed. We don't anything about their ages. It's unclear if other vehicles were involved.

The accident happened minutes after a fiery crash on Hwy 12 and FM 1136.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More on 12News

Six men arrested in prostitution sting following undercover operation in southeast Texas

Officer cleared of wrongdoing in fatal Beaumont restaurant shooting

He allegedly sold her for sex. She killed him. Now she's facing life in prison.

Beaumont man indicted for three aggravated sexual assaults, home invasions

Man, 37, sentenced to 50 years in prison for impregnating child



