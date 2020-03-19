BLUFFTON, S.C. — Because of COVID-19 concerns, officials are warning residents that some cleaning chemicals can be dangerous when mixed together.

In a tweet, the Bluffton Fire Department said “everyone will be cleaning and sanitizing for months to come” and offered a graphic highlighting the dangers of some cleaning chemical combinations.

Among the dangerous combinations that should not be mixed are bleach and vinegar, bleach and ammonia, bleach and rubbing alcohol, and hydrogen peroxide and vinegar. These should never be mixed.