DALLAS — Students and staff at Dallas Independent School District’s Frank Guzick Elementary School call themselves the “Guzick Giants.” The tight-knit staff describe the campus as a place where adventure awaits.

"We believe in the potential that our students have to be the very best that they could possibly be," Principal Dr. Adreana Davis said.

Part of being the best, on this campus, is stepping up when duty calls. The school experience a bit of a unique adventure, recently, when its sole daytime custodian had an emergency and had to take off.

“I just put those gloves on and got to work,” Dr. Davis explained.

Staffers saw the principal spring into action, pushing the custodian’s cart down the halls. Staff even captured video of Dr. Davis cleaning restrooms and common areas. "In her absence, things needed to get done. And some restrooms needed to be cleaned," Dr. Davis said.

The principal spent that morning scrubbing and scouring each area that needed attention. Davis said she tackled the work, so her staff could continue teaching students. “As the leader of the building, that’s one of the expectations I have for myself and my staff -- is to ensure that our kids have the best possible place to be educated," Dr. Davis said.

The teachers and staff said they were not surprised to see the principal pushing a cart around and cleaning. However, Custodial Supervisor Tameka Johnson was a bit shocked when she returned to campus. "I was like, oh my gosh, I didn’t want her to see how that looks," Johnson laughed.

The Guzick Giants said that’s the spirit of their team and what the campus is all about. “Dedication,” Johnson explained. “She loves her school."

The staff calls it servant leadership and all hands on deck at all times. "We do what we need to do,” Dr. Davis explained. “It doesn’t matter what your title is.”

© 2018 WFAA