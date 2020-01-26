Dallas police are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Lanell Wiley was last seen around 8:30 a.m. walking on the 4000 block of Shady Hollow Lane in the West Oak Cliff neighborhood.

She was wearing blue jeans and a brown top, and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs around 150 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair.

Police believe she may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with any information should contact 911 or 214-671-4268 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated.