Dallas police are asking for the public's help to find Izaak JB Chadis, a 23-year-old who was last seen early Sunday.

He was seen around midnight walking on the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue while wearing a black leather jacket, a black shirt and blue jeans.

Chadis has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Police believe he could be a danger to himself or others.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: