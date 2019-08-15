ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr is being treated after being involved in a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office told WCYB that Earnhardt Jr.was transported to a local hospital. There were a total of five people on the plane, including Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Reimann, and two pilots, according to Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier.

Mike Davis of JR Motorsports said that the Earnhardt's young daughter, Isla, was also on the plane.

Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelley, posted on Twitter that everyone was safe and being taken to the hospital for more information.

Carrier said everyone survived the crash and none of the injuries were serious.

A photo showed flames and black smoke pouring from the small plane.

The FAA said the Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at the airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

Earnhardt Jr., voted NASCAR's most popular driver for 15 years, retired from full-time stock car racing in 2017. He does analysis for NASCAR on NBC.

The NASCAR circuit is racing in Bristol this weekend. The popular Saturday night race is scheduled to air on NBC Sports Network.

We will update this story when we get more information.