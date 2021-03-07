Carnival Vista will be the first ship to cruise out of Galveston since the pandemic shutdown

Carnival Vista will be the first ship leaving out of Galveston today and only the second ship to leave from the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

GALVESTON, Texas — Cruising is back! And Carnival Vista is ready to cruise out of Galveston today at 70 percent capacity.

Carnival Vista will be the first ship leaving out of Galveston and only the second ship to leave from the U.S. since the pandemic shutdown.

The first cruise ship that left the U.S. last week was a Royal Caribbean cruise ship — Celebrity Edge — that sailed out of Ft. Lauderdale.

There were only about 1,200 passengers on the ship that normally holds more than double that.

All of the adults onboard were vaccinated and the children who accompanied them were tested for COVID since vaccines aren't required for them.

The Carnival Vista is heading out on today with at least 95 percent of passengers fully vaccinated.

KHOU 11 reporter Michelle Choi is in Galveston and will have a live report from the Port of Galveston on HTownRush at 9 a.m.

I'm back in @GalvestonIsland this morning -- for the BIG day!

Coming up at 9 a.m. on #HTownRush I've got a live report from the port -- where in just a few hrs passengers will check-in and board @CarnivalCruise Vista - set to sail at 3:30 this afternoon. @KHOU https://t.co/8W4TheEuDv — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 3, 2021

Travelers will have to show proof when checking in.

Carnival is only allowing a limited amount of unvaccinated guests to sail. This includes kids under 12 who can’t get the vaccines, as well as exemptions as required by federal law, based on the total number of vaccinated guests on board.

Those unvaccinated guests will have to undergo testing, wear a mask and follow other rules. Carnival is asking them to submit their names online to a list for follow-up.

The next Carnival cruise ship set to sail out of Galveston is "Breeze," which will be welcoming passengers on July 15.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Michelle Choi on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram