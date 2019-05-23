LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators say an ongoing domestic conflict escalated Wednesday night in Liberty County, leading to the shooting death of a 46-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing.



From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office news release:

A domestic conflict that has been on-going escalated late Wednesday evening resulting in the shooting death of 46 year old Carl Dee Lueck by 18 year old Isaiah Jacob Kopeski at their home located on CR 2607 in the Trinity River Lake Sub-Division in mid-County. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Lead Investigator Darrell Elliott the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 7:58pm reporting the shooting and upon the arrival of deputies, Lueck was found deceased at the scene.

Investigator Elliott said Kopeski told him that Lueck, who is reported to be the boy friend of Kopeski’s mother, has been giving him trouble for quite a while. In order to keep down further trouble, Kopeski told Elliott that he was planning on moving his pick-up truck from his residence to the home of his Grandparents and was working on the truck when Lueck came out into the front yard and was yelling and charging at Kopeski. It was at this point, according to Keopeski, he grabbed his 20 gauge sawed off shot gun and pointed it at Lueck. Lueck is said to have yelled at Kopeski that “..you don’t have the guts to pull the trigger…” at which point, Kopeski fired one shot striking Lueck in the upper left chest.

Justice of the Peace Pct.3 Judge Cody Parrish conducted the inquest and ordered Lueck’s body transported to Jefferson County morgue for autopsy.

Isaiah Jacob Kopeski, age 18 was taken into custody at the scene and placed in the Liberty County jail on a charge of Murder and Possession of a Prohibited weapon as per the illegal 15” length of the sawed-off shot gun. The investigation is still on-going.