Wrongful death lawsuit filed against DMoney Daquiris Lounge, suspects by family of Beaumont murder victim

The suit, filed by Ferguson Law Firm, lists the plaintiffs as Geraldo Escamilla's parents on behalf of his two daughters and representing Escamilla's estate.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 30-year-old murder victim has filed a wrongful death suit against a Beaumont bar where their loved one was killed.

Geraldo Escamilla, 30, of Beaumont, died after being shot in the parking lot of DMoney Daiquiris Lounge on Phelan Blvd.

Armando Camargo, Jr., 25, was wounded, but survived the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After interviewing multiple witnesses and suspects, police got a warrant for the arrest of Armani Rashad Wallace, 20 and Jaren Battles, 18, both of Orange.

They were arraigned on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The two are in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility each being held on a $950,000 bond for murder and a $500,000 bond for aggravated assault.

The suit, filed by Ferguson Law Firm, lists the plaintiffs as Escamilla's parents on behalf of his two daughters and representing Escamilla's estate.

The suit lists DMoney Daiquiris Lounge, Parigi Property Management and the suspects charged in the shooting, Wallace and Battles.

Family says they are seeking answers as to why the shooting even occurred, according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims Escamilla's death was a "direct result of the Defendants failure to safeguard against this foreseeable and unreasonable risk of harm and maintain adequate security measures."

Each plaintiff seeks damages in excess of $1 million, in accordance with Rule 47 of the Texas Civil Rules of Civil Procedure.

Plaintiffs are suing for mental anguish, loss of inheritance, loss of companionship, monetary loss and more, according to court documents.

Damages sought on behalf of Escamilla's estate include funeral and burial expenses, health care expenses incurred in effort to treat or save Escamilla, physical pain and suffering sustained by Escamilla prior to his death, mental anguish sustained by Escamilla and more.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, police were sent to the West End Crossing apartments at 6550 Phelan Blvd for a trespassing complaint about people parking at the apartments according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The caller told police people were parking and then walking over to the neighboring parking lot of DMoney Daiquiris Lounge at 6632 Phelan Blvd.

Officers were on the scene when several gunshots were fired in the parking lot of the club the release said. Following the shooting more than a dozen evidence markers cold be seen in the parking lot of the club.

When officers stopped a Mercedes party van carrying 14 people near the scene, a 16-year-old ran from the van but was caught by police.

Police found three guns on the 16-year-old and then found another five guns in the Mercedes van the release said.

About a third of a mile east at the Burger King on Phelan Blvd officers found the body of Escamilla in the passenger seat of a gray GMC Sierra pickup truck along with the wounded driver.

The driver of the truck, which was hit by 27 rounds, was shot in the leg according to Judge Collins.

Early Saturday morning shooting in Beaumont's west end leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with evading arrest/detention, prohibited weapons and two counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon. He is being held in the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Center.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.