Crime

Officer-involved shooting leaves officer shot in the face

At around 7:20 a.m., Troy Costello, a Woodville police officer was shot in the face by a suspect and is still in the hospital.

WOODVILLE, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating a Sunday morning shooting involving a Woodville police officer.

At around 7:20 a.m., Troy Costello, a Woodville police officer was shot in the face by a suspect and is still in the hospital. His injury is non life-threatening according to Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sergeant Shana Clark.

He was air lifted to Herman Memorial Hospital. He’s in stable condition but he has a team of surgeons working to remove a bullet in his face according to Woodville Chief of Police Mike McCulley.

Costello was responding to a call of an unwanted person at a residence.

DPS are the lead agency in the investigation into the shooting according to Chief McCulley.

12News is working to get more official details as they are released.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

