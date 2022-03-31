Woodville man leads Tyler County deputies on chase at speeds over 100 mph before wreck, arrest Wednesday morning

He was charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and released on a $75,000 bond.

WOODVILLE, Texas — A 28-year-old Woodville man is out on bond after leading Tyler County deputies on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

Tommy Lee Chambless, 28, of Woodville, was arrested Wednesday morning by deputies after he wrecked a 2006 Cadillac on a dirt road north of Dam-B according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

When Tyler County deputies attempted to stop Chambless for a traffic violation at about 10 a.m. along FM 92 just north of U.S. Highway 190 near Dam-B he refused to stop and continued north the release said.

Deputies chased Chambless up FM 92 at speeds of more than 100 mph before the highway became County Road 3725 the release said.

Shortly after County Road 3725 became a dirt road Chambless wrecked the Cadillac and ran from deputies.

He was caught not far from the wreck and taken to Tyler County Hospital briefly before being taken to the Tyler County Jail.

Deputies are also investigating several recent burglaries in the Dam-B area and say that Chambless could face additional charges along with several others.

He was charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and released on a $75,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office news release...

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Tyler County Deputies were patrolling the Dam-B Area. Deputies attempted to stop a 2006 Cadillac passenger car for a traffic violation on FM 92, just north of the intersection of Hwy 190.

With emergency lights & siren activated, the driver of the Cadillac refused to stop for deputies, and accelerated to speeds near 100 mph.

The suspect continued to travel onto County Road 3725, which turned to dirt, at high rates of speed for approximately two miles before wrecking the Cadillac.

The suspect, later identified as Tommy Lee Chambless, age 28 of Woodville, fled on foot but was caught a short distance from the crash. Chambless was arrested and transported to the Tyler County Hospital where he was medically cleared a short time later.

Chambless was booked into the Tyler County Jail and charged with Felony Evading Arrest/ Motor Vehicle. He is currently out of jail on a $75,000.00 bond set by Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe.