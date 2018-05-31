A man involved in the knife attack of an off-duty Port Arthur police officer in 2016 has been received the maximum possible sentence.

48-year-old Joal Morgan Riley, of Woodville has been sentenced to 7 years after pleading guilty to second degree felony aggravated assault.

Riley, along with Kelly Daws, attacked Daws' soon-to-be ex-husband, Officer Jerry Daws with a knife.

Joal Riley and Kelly Daws

Jefferson County Sheriff's Offic

Kelly Daws admitted during an initial interview with police that she had multiple conversations with Riley about her need to get rid of her husband.

Daws also admitted that she knew of the impending attack ahead of time and that Riley had been surveilling the officer.

Officer Daws survived his injuries.

© 2018 KBMT