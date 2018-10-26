Port Arthur Police are investigating a fight that resulted with a woman being cut in the hand with boxcutters.

Port Arthur Police said the fight broke at the Family Dollar on Gilham Circle. It happened between an employee and shopper.

Police say the women know each other and have a history. They say the shopper was injured as she reached for boxcutters in the employee’s hand.

12News has not received confirmed information if anyone will face charges.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT