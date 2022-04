The police chase ended near the Capital One bank building on Stagg Drive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman is in Beaumont Police custody after a Friday afternoon high-speed chase.

The police chase ended around 3:30 p.m. near the Capital One bank building on Stagg Drive in Beaumont.

It is unclear why officers tried to pull over the driver.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

