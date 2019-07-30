HOUSTON — Homicide investigators were on the scene of a death along the Katy Freeway early Tuesday morning.

The Houston Police Department responded to the eastbound side of the freeway at Wycliffe, just west of Beltway 8, before 4 a.m.

Police said an adult female with trauma to her body was found dead at the entrance to a gas station. The station was not open at the time of the woman’s apparent murder.

Investigators have not said what the woman's cause of the death was, but they said it does not look like she was hit by a vehicle.

The investigation is still underway at this time with the frontage road partially blocked heading inbound.

