Woman wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old Vidor girl arrested north of Austin early Thursday

A 22-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the teen's death.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Winnie woman wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Vidor girl was caught north of Austin early Thursday morning.

Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, was arrested at about 3:40 a.m. at a home in Liberty Hill about 40 miles north of Austin, Thursday, by Jefferson County Deputies with help from Williamson County Deputies and Liberty Hill officers.

Shipp was arrested on a murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of Katelynn Nicole Stone, 16, of Vidor, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call Sunday evening, March 27, 2022, about a possible murder and found the body of Stone at a home in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner in West Jefferson County.

Stone had been shot according to deputies.

Cody Arnold, 22, was arrested at the home on Sunday and charged with murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

