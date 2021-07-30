Have you seen her? Woman steals $1,500 worth of merchandise from Port Arthur store

Anyone with information can contact the Port Arthur Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on security video committing theft, according to a Port Arthur Police Department Facebook post.

It happened Friday, July 30 around 8 a.m. Video footage shows a woman entering and exiting the Port Arthur Target located in the 3100 block of FM 365.

Police said the woman stole more than $1,500 worth of store merchandise.

Police also released still shots of the woman from the surveillance footage, and now they're asking for help in identifying the suspect.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

