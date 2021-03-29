Police: Woman stabs man in leg, arm during argument in south end of Beaumont

Police say the stabbing that happened in the 600 block of East Canton was the continuation of an argument that began yesterday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating a stabbing in a neighborhood on the western edge of the Lamar University campus Monday morning.

Police say the stabbing that happened in the 600 block of East Canton was the continuation of an argument that began yesterday.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman got into an argument and around 9:30 a.m. the woman stabbed the man in the left leg and left arm according to Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley.

Each gave police conflicting stories, but said it was a dispute that began Sunday.

The woman, whose name was not yet released, was arrested for assault family violence with a deadly weapon.

She was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility

The incident remains under investigation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.