Woman stabbed 3 times by another woman Friday in Orange

The woman who was stabbed appeared to be conscious and alert as medics attended to her.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a woman was stabbed Friday morning following an altercation at an apartment.

Two women were involved in a dispute which escalated and ended up with one woman stabbing the other one three times a family member of the victim told 12News at the scene.

The incident happened at an apartment at the Terrence Cove Apartments on Cove Dr. around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning.

The woman who was stabbed appeared to be conscious and alert as medics attended to her before taking to a Southeast Texas hospital by ambulance.

The female suspect left the scene and police officers are currently looking for her according to a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department.

Police have not released any more Information on the crime at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.