HOUSTON — Houston police homicide investigators questioned multiple people who were inside an apartment where a young woman was fatally shot late Sunday.

A 16-year-old male has now been charged with murder, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 8000 block of Antoine near W. Gulf Bank.

Police responded and found the victim with a gunshot wound to her head inside the bedroom of an apartment. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At first officers were told the shooting was self-inflicted, but investigators determined the woman did not cause the wound herself.

"A male was detained at the scene, questioned and subsequently charged in the shooting," the Houston Police Department later stated in a press release.

Because he's a minor, the suspect's name has not been released. The case is being referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charge of murder.

So far police have not released further details about what led up to the shooting or the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The victim’s identity has also not been released.

