PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a shooting at a Port Arthur motel.

Police were called to a loud disturbance at 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the Driftwood Inn, in the 3700 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, Detective Sadie Guedry said in a news release.

The woman refused to cooperate with the investigation, Guedry said, but she was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

The shooting is still being investigated, Guedry said.

A police spokesperson said the shooting is unrelated to a Wednesday night shooting at a Port Arthur gas station.

From a Port Arthur Police news release...

Date: 5/24/19 Location: 3700 Memorial Blvd. Incident: Aggravated Assault

On May 23, 2019, at approximately 2:45 am, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to a business in the 3700 block of Memorial Blvd. in reference to a loud disturbance. As officers arrived, a female was located with a gunshot wound to the arm. During the investigation, the victim refused to cooperate with police. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

This incident is currently under investigation by Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.