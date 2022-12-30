Woman, 19, shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations, HCSO says

Deputies said a 17-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday in the Crosby area.

She has been identified as Marissa Dikeman, 19. The man charged in connection to the shooting, Cayman Wilson, 17, was her coworker. He has been charged with manslaughter.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a home on Sherri Lane near Lord Road just northwest of Highway 90.

Investigators said Dikeman, Wilson and another one of their coworkers were at the home taking down Christmas decorations, and at some point, Wilson found a shotgun.

Wilson allegedly denied knowing the gun was loaded because he said he first pulled the trigger without it discharging. Investigators said Wilson, in an attempt to play a joke, pointed the gun at the door and called Dikeman in. That's when he allegedly shot and killed her.

Lupe Martinez, Dikeman's uncle, described her as a hard worker who was pursuing a degree in education.

“She was finding ways to finish school," Martinez said.

He wants Dikeman to be remembered as a person who loved her family and had an entire life ahead of her.

"Making sure that she's remembered for her," he said. "Not for what happened but for her."