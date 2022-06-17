Beaumont man's family has harsh words for woman sentenced to 12 years for intox manslaughter in his death

Judge John Stevens could have sentenced her to anywhere from two to 20 years in prison.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 56-year-old man killed in 2020 had strong words for the woman sentenced Friday to 12 years for intoxication manslaughter in his death at a Beaumont car wash.

Beatrice Yvonne Bean, 57, was sentenced Friday in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court after pleading guilty in April 2022 to striking and killing Gary Lynn Darkins, 56, at a Washington Blvd car wash.

Judge John Stevens could have sentenced her to anywhere from two to 20 years and levied a $10,000 fine.

Darkins' widow and two of his children testified during the sentencing Friday morning.

"This has been a traumatic time for my family," Darkin's widow, Rhonda testified. "I understand you want forgiveness. At this time, I cannot give that to you."

Rhonda Darkins wept in court before Bean was sentenced and testified that the funeral home told her she could not see her husband's body because he had no face.

"This was the most horrific thing I've seen in my life," she said of photos of her husband's body that were posted to social media.

While giving a victim impact statement, one of Darkins' sons yelled at Bean and began to approach her before a bailiff stopped him.

"You shattered his head! Crushed his cranium and ran him over again and made him a spectacle for the world to see on the internet," he yelled. "I have to spend the rest of my life trying to forgive you!"

Bean's husband and sister, as well as a woman from her Alcoholics Anonymous group, testified on her behalf at sentencing.

Each of them testified about what they said where positive changes Bean had made in her life since Darkins' death.

Judge Stevens noted that he did consider their testimony when levying her sentence but also said he considered the long timeframe that she admitted to ongoing issues with drugs and alcohol.

Bean was driving a Jeep that accelerated out of a car wash stall toward a vacuum stall, damaging two vacuum station bases before striking Darkins according to a probable cause affidavit.

The incident happened at 5:17 p.m. August 9, 2020, in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard near Avenue B at Super Car Wash police said.

Bean gave a blood sample voluntarily and admitted to drinking wine earlier on Sunday and smoking marijuana the previous night according to a probable cause affidavit.

Toxicology results for Bean's blood sample were recorded at 0.156 which is nearly double the Texas limit of .08.

Bean told officers she tried to turn into the stall to wash her car when her feet got tangled in the pedals, the affidavit stated. Officers noted she was wearing tennis shoes.

Her Jeep hit the side of the wash stall, going through the brick wall and straight through to the vacuum stalls, hitting a gray 2004 BMW, a vacuum base and killing Darkins, according to the affidavit.

After hitting and killing Darkins, she drove across the vacuum stall area and hit another vacuum base before stopping.