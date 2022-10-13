Police : Victim in deadly Port Neches triple shooting was pregnant when she died

Laurie Frederick died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest

PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.

Laurie Frederick and her father, 53-year-old Kevin Troy Frederick, were both shot in the chest on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Lloyds Trailer Park.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an October 7, 2022 newscast.)

Port Neches Police responded to the trailer park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m. that day after receiving a call about shots fired.

The caller said they heard two gunshots and a woman screaming.

The first responding officer found Kevin Troy Frederick laying in the grass. When the officer got out of his unit to help Kevin Frederick, a man exited a trailer and shot at the officer.

Officers believe that man was Ronald Dunigan Burdine, 56, of Nederland, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.

More officers arrived and began using a ballistic shield to get Kevin Frederick to safety. As they were getting him, Burdine allegedly exited the trailer again and pointed a handgun at the officers.

One of the officers then shot and killed Burdine, according to the release.

Officers found Laurie Marie Frederick inside the trailer. Officers also found a 13-year-old girl when she left the trailer.

Kevin Frederick was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. There have been no updates on the 13-year-old girl, however, she was not said to be injured during the incident.

Laurie Frederick died at the scene. The officer involved in the deadly shooting remains on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

