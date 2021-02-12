Woman recovering in hospital after falling from vehicle in Port Arthur neighborhood

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A woman is recovering in a hospital after falling from a vehicle in a Port Arthur neighborhood, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Officers reported to the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive around 4:50 p.m. Thursday after a reported disturbance, according to a news release.

Officers learned a woman had fallen from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries, police said. She was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The woman is alive, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives said the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Full news release from the Port Arthur Police Department...

On 12/2/2021 at approximately 4:54 p.m., Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned a female had fallen from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She was air lifted to the hospital for medical treatment. This incident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division.