x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman recovering in hospital after falling from vehicle in Port Arthur neighborhood

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A woman is recovering in a hospital after falling from a vehicle in a Port Arthur neighborhood, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Officers reported to the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive around 4:50 p.m. Thursday after a reported disturbance, according to a news release.

Officers learned a woman had fallen from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries, police said. She was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The woman is alive, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives said the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Full news release from the Port Arthur Police Department...

 On 12/2/2021 at approximately 4:54 p.m., Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned a female had fallen from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She was air lifted to the hospital for medical treatment. This incident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division. 

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

In Other News

ICYMI: Beaumont husband jailed for murder gets lower bond; 7 families suing daycare over abuse claims