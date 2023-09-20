Woman receives probation for 2021 Port Arthur collision that killed 1, injured 2

Court testimony reveals Nancy Carr was using her phone when she struck a parked car. The collision killed one woman and injured another woman and a child.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman has received probation for her involvement in a crash that killed one person and injured two others.

Nancy Carr went before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court Wednesday.

Carr was indicted on one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault.

Court testimony reveals Carr struck a parked car in the 4000 block of Lake Arthur Drive near 9th Ave. in Port Arthur on October 3, 2021.

That collision killed a woman and injured another woman and a child. The woman who died was at the hospital for several days before she passed.

The crash happened because Carr was using her phone while driving, according to court testimony.

"Because of the nature of the fact that Miss Carr was not intoxicated, this was a tragic horrible decision to look at her phone, I feel like the appropriate thing to do is to give Miss Carr the chance of probation," Judge West told the courtroom.

Along with three 10-year probated sentences, Carr must do community service and is not allowed to drive a car at this time.

Judge West says if Carr violates her probation, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

Restitution was not ordered because of a pending civil suit against Carr. Judge West says payment of anything determined by the civil suit is a condition of her bond.

