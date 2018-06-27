A 56-year-old Beaumont woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to dealing crack cocaine.

Minnie Annette Coleman pleaded guilty to charges of "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine" and "conspiracy to launder money" Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A 56-year-old Beaumont woman has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown Tuesday.

Minnie Annette Coleman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine and conspiracy to launder money on June 26, 2018 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin.

According to information presented in court, since December 2012, Coleman was involved in a drug trafficking organization that distributed crack cocaine in the Beaumont, Texas, area.

During this time, Coleman allowed drugs and drug proceeds to be stored at her home in the 3300 block of Paris Street in Beaumont and she was personally responsible for delivering crack cocaine to others in the Beaumont area.

Coleman was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with drug trafficking violations on Feb. 7, 2018.

Under federal statutes, Coleman faces at least 10 years in federal prison at sentencing. The minimum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) as a joint investigation.

The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, weapons trafficking offenders, money laundering organizations, and those individuals responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Beaumont Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Rapp.

